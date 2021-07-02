Poor cellular and internet service irk Kupwara village subscribers

Kupwara: The residents of NowgamLangate in north Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday accused the private telecom operators ‘Jio and Airtel' of poor voice calls and mobile internet services due to which people were facing immense hardships.
The residents said that both postpaid and prepaid users experience bad voice and internet connectivity.
The subscribers of these private telecommunications told Greater Kashmir that they were facing immense problems due to erratic calling and internet services for last several years in their area.
The students from these areas said that they were suffering due to the absence of internet which was telling upon their preparation for different competitive exams.
"The student community of our area is the worst hit because they are unable to take online classes due to poor internet connection," said Azad Ahmad, a resident of Nowgam.
The residents said that many years before a mobile tower was installed at Reshwari but that doesn't satisfy the need of the Nowgam residents.
They said that there was a dire need of installing a tower at Nowgam so that people may get easy access to others.
The residents said that they cannot make calls due to the absence of mobile tower in their area and during emergencies they have to walk several kilometres to get mobile connectivity to make a single call.
"We several times approached the district administration and officials of both the cellular companies but every time we had to return with false promises," said another local of Nowgam.
People have demanded installation of towers in their areas to get mobile connectivity.
They sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and other concerned officials so that their grievance is redressed at the earliest.