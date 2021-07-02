Poor cellular and internet service irk Kupwara village subscribers

Kupwara: The residents of NowgamLangate in north Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday accused the private telecom operators ‘Jio and Airtel' of poor voice calls and mobile internet services due to which people were facing immense hardships.

The residents said that both postpaid and prepaid users experience bad voice and internet connectivity.

The subscribers of these private telecommunications told Greater Kashmir that they were facing immense problems due to erratic calling and internet services for last several years in their area.