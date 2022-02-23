Poor cellular connectivity irks Airtel, Jio subscribers in Kupwara village

“We are annoyed with the poor cellular services provided by the Airtel and Jio. We tried to approach the customer service executives and engineering teams of both the companies but in vain,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local.

The residents said that they started facing connectivity issues from the last week of January this year and the concerned companies had failed to resolve the issue to date.

“Last week we approached some engineers of the companies who passed the buck saying they will install new mobile towers for the area. It was eyewash to pacify the angry subscribers,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, another resident.