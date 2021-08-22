Poor cellular service irks Kupwara villagers

Kupwara: The residents of Aloosa Kralpora area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday accused the private telecom operators ‘Jio’ and ‘Airtel’ of poor voice calls and mobile internet service as a result of which people are facing hardships.

The subscribers said that they were facing problems due to erratic calling and internet services for the past several years.

The residents said that though many mobile towers were installed in the area, they do not cater to their area and people were really facing hardships due to weak signals.

They said that there was a dire need of installing a tower in their locality so that people may get easy access to others.

“We several times approached Jio and Airtel authorities for upgrading the signal so that people may get relief, but despite the passage of several years nothing concrete has been done,” a local said.