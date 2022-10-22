Poor cellular signal irks Jumgund residents in Kupwara

Kupwara: Last year when mobile tower was installed at Jumgund a remote area close to Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, people were happy to witness the development. However, the weak signal is giving the subscribers a tough time.

The residents said that though the mobile tower was made operational following its installation but the signal has been confined to 100 meters only due to which people suffer a lot.

“Last year when the mobile tower was made operational, we could hear our mobiles ringing. We were so happy regarding this development but as soon as we reached home, our happiness turned into gloom as we were unable to make calls due to non-availability of network on our mobiles,” a student from the area said.