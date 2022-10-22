Poor cellular signal irks Jumgund residents in Kupwara

Kupwara: Last year when mobile tower was installed at Jumgund a remote area close to Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, people were happy to witness the development. However, the weak signal is giving the subscribers a tough time.
The residents said that though the mobile tower was made operational following its installation but the signal has been confined to 100 meters only due to which people suffer a lot.
“Last year when the mobile tower was made operational, we could hear our mobiles ringing. We were so happy regarding this development but as soon as we reached home, our happiness turned into gloom as we were unable to make calls due to non-availability of network on our mobiles,” a student from the area said.
“What is the fun of installing tower when it does not work. Whenever we call anyone, the call instantly drops. Till the signal is not upgraded to whole area, it is of no use.," he added.
The residents also complained about the non-availability of mobile internet service which has especially shattered the student community of Jumgund.
“After the mobile connectivity was restored here, we were much optimistic about the mobile internet service but to our surprise, we have not been given the privilege of using the internet,” another student said.
“Due to lack of mobile connectivity in Jumgund we are forced to stay in rented rooms in Kupwara to avail the facility of internet. After the partial mobile connectivity was restored in Jumgund, we were optimistic about the launch of internet also so that we could stay back and take online classes in Jumgund but don’t know when our woes will end,” he said.