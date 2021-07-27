Poor cellular signal irks Keran residents

“Few days back when the mobile tower was made operational, we could hear our mobiles ringing. We were so happy regarding this development but as soon as we reached home, our happiness turned into gloom as we were unable to make calls due to non-availability of network on our mobiles,” Ferad Khan, a student from the area said.

“Mundiyan where the tower has been installed happens to be one and half kilometers from my home. What sort of justice is this if we still have to walk one and a half kilometers to make a single call,” he said.

Khan said that till the signal is not upgraded to all habitations of Keran, it was of no use.

The residents also complained about the non-availability of mobile internet service which has especially shattered the student community of Keran.

“After the mobile connectivity was restored here, we were much optimistic about the mobile internet service but to our surprise, we have not been given the privilege of using the internet,” another student said.

“Due to lack of mobile connectivity in Keran we are forced to stay in rented rooms in Kupwara to avail the facility of online classes. After the partial mobile connectivity was restored in Keran, we were optimistic about the launch of internet also so that we could stay back and take online classes in Keran but don’t know when our woes will end,” he said.

The residents have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din in upgrading the signal so that people can avail the service.