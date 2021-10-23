Poor drainage, encroachments lead to water-logging in Anantnag town

The water entered the Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) at Sherbagh and the patients and their attendants had a difficult time.

Municipal Council authorities later pressed their men and machinery to drain out the water.

The locals attributed the frequent water-logging in the town to poor drainage systems and encroachment of water bodies.

“Four years ago, the government dug up the entire town for sewage, seepage, and drainage purposes. We don’t know what happened to that project on which crores were spent,” said Muneeb Ahmad, a local.