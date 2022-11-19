Poor maintenance of Fruit Mandi Shopian discourages buyers to visit facility

Shopian: While the apple growers and traders are grappling with losses due to plummeting prices of the fruit, poor maintenance of the Fruit Mandi Shopian is adding to their miseries by discouraging the outstation byers to visit the facility.

The unclean toilets, heaps of garbage laying around the facility and poor lighting system put both the local and outstation traders and growers to nconveniences.

"A rancid odour is emanating from the muck strewn around the Mandi round the clock", said Mohamamd Amin Peer, President Fruit Mandi Shopian. Peer said that unclean toilets and poor lighting system were dissuading the traders from other parts of the country to visit the Mandi.

Peer said they had to press generators into service in absence of proper electricity facilities.