Poplar Commission’s 2nd meeting calls for introducing fast-growing varieties

Srinagar: The ‘Poplar Commission’ constituted by the government held its second meeting on Tuesday at Forest Complex Sheikh Bagh under the chairmanship of Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and HoFF.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the commission has been constituted to advise the government on various aspects of introduction, cultivation, utilisation, and regulation of poplars as well as for the formulation of policy on poplar cultivation in J&K.