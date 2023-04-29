Poppy destruction drive launched in Kulgam

Srinagar: Police have launched a poppy destruction drive in Kulgam along with officers of revenue department and destroyed huge cultivation of poppy, a press release said.

The special team of Police headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund along with officers of Revenue department launched a special drive against narcotic drug cultivation and carried out the drive at Village Bonigam, Baihama, Babapora and other adjacent areas. Illegal poppy cultivation spread on about six kanals of land was destroyed during the drive .

General public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the police and assured their full cooperation in future as well to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, the press release said.