Positive Kashmir condemns killing of Rahul Bhat
Srinagar: Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat has strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, by militants at Tehsil office Chadoora on Thursday afternoon.
In a statement , Rawat said that the militant attack which was carried out in Chadoora is aimed at disturbing the communal harmony by targeting the minority community of the valley.
While expressing sympathy with the family members, Rawat said people who do not want peace and stability to in the valley are the ones behind such incidents.
Expressing grief over the incident, Rawat said, "My heart goes out to the family members of the deceased. No words are enough to justify the inhumane act. I hope that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice at its earliest." He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood.