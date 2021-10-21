‘Positive Kashmir’ distributes free ration among non-local labourers

Srinagar: Positive Kashmir, an NGO working in Kashmir Thursday started a campaign of distributing free ration and other basic commodities among the non-local labourers who are fleeing Kashmir as well as those who stayed back in all 10 districts of Kashmir.
A statement of Positive Kashmir issued here said that the campaign was possible due to the timely cooperation of the J&K administration.
It said that Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Singh Rawat assured that the NGO would become the helping hand and extend support to the poor and needy in the direst of situations in the near future.
The statement said that the Positive Kashmir team in all 10 districts of Kashmir was actively working with the district administration and looking for every non-local worker to help them.
The NGO has been working for the welfare of the downtrodden sections of the society and the youth across Jammu and Kashmir with its number of initiatives.