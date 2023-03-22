Positive Kashmir extends greetings

Srinagar: Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat greeted the people on the holy month of Ramadhan and hoped that this auspicious period would be a harbinger of peace, amity, communal harmony, brotherhood and prosperity in the Union Territory (UT) Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Rawat said, "The holy month of Ramadhan is a month of fasting, selfless service and prayers which highlights the values of patience, self-restraint, tolerance, austerity and promotes feelings of compassion and respect for others.” Bharat Rawat prayed for the well-being of the people of the whole world .

He also urged the divisional administration of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure all basic amenities to the people during this holy month.