Positive Kashmir greets people

Srinagar: Patron Positive Kashmir Bharat Singh Rawat greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement issued here in Srinagar ‘Rawat prayed and wished for the everlasting peace in valley and sub-continent. On the auspicious occasion Patron Positive Kashmir also distributed 500 family food packs among downtrodden and weaker sections of the society throughout valley.

Also members of Positive Kashmir were directed to celebrate Eid with poor and underprivileged people of their respective districts.”