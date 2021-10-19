‘Positive Kashmir’ helps non-local labourers

Srinagar: Positive Kashmir, an NGO working in Kashmir Tuesday extended a helping hand to non-local workers living in Kashmir.

A statement of Positive Kashmir issued here said that the initiative was to recognise the needy non-local workers and provide them with basic amenities like food, shelter and medication.

It said that if any non-local labourer needs any help, they should reach out to the NGO.

Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat said everyone should come together to help the needy.

He said that he and the NGO would leave no stone unturned in helping the non-locals labourers and making them feel safe.

If any non-local labourer needs helps, they can call NGO on 70062070180, the statement said.