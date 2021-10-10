Positive Kashmir organises collective wedding for downtrodden

Srinagar: Positive Kashmir, an NGO working in Kashmir, Sunday organised a collective wedding.

A statement of Positive Kashmir issued here said that the NGO married off many downtrodden persons from various parts of Kashmir at a collective marriage ceremony.

It said that Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat congratulated the newly-wed couples and gave them his blessings and wished them a happy married life. The statement said that Rawat believes that youth of Kashmir are the building blocks of the nation and promised that he and the NGO would keep up such work in the future with many upcoming initiatives for the betterment of the downtrodden people of Kashmir.