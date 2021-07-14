Positive Kashmir organises Mega Youth interactive program in Srinagar
Srinagar: A grand youth mega interactive program organised by Positive Kashmir was held here in Srinagar, the organisers said.
According to a statement issued here, with the theme "kath bath,” lot of issues were discussed related to nationalism and youth of Kashmir. Renowned social activist Bharat Rawat who is also the mentor Positive Kashmir was the Chief Guest. He interacted with youth of valley and also answered lot of questions raised by youth of different age groups.
He told the youth that they can reach their goals by consistency and lot of hard work. “Rawat said it is a well-known fact that the youth of Kashmir are having a great potential for nation building and should be treated as a great asset for our country.
He also express that the youths of Kashmir are indeed the future of the country and represent it at every level. The role of Kashmiri youth in nation-building is more important than we might think.
Rawat said that intelligence and hardworking of the youths of Kashmir will take the country on the pathway of success. As every citizen of country is equally responsible, the youth of Kashmir is too.
They are the building blocks of a country. The youth of Kashmir is integral as they will brighten our future. Today they might be our partners, tomorrow they will go on to become leaders.
He said that youth of Kashmir is very energetic and enthusiastic as they have the ability to learn and adapt to the environment. Similarly, they are willing to learn and act on it as well to achieve their goals. Our youth can bring social reform and improvement in society.
We cannot make that without the youth of a country. Furthermore, the nation requires their participation to achieve the goals and help in taking the country towards progress,” the statement reads.
Youth from all 10 districts of Kashmir participated in this event. During the event various issues were discussed in detail.
“Young talented social activist and Role model for youths of Kashmir Advocate Adnan Magray, co-coordinator of Positive Kashmir was also present in the interactive session. He said that the Positive Kashmir will reach each and every place of Kashmir for upliftment of youth and their all round development,” the statement reads.