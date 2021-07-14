Positive Kashmir organises Mega Youth interactive program in Srinagar

Srinagar: A grand youth mega interactive program organised by Positive Kashmir was held here in Srinagar, the organisers said.

According to a statement issued here, with the theme "kath bath,” lot of issues were discussed related to nationalism and youth of Kashmir. Renowned social activist Bharat Rawat who is also the mentor Positive Kashmir was the Chief Guest. He interacted with youth of valley and also answered lot of questions raised by youth of different age groups.

He told the youth that they can reach their goals by consistency and lot of hard work. “Rawat said it is a well-known fact that the youth of Kashmir are having a great potential for nation building and should be treated as a great asset for our country.