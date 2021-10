Srinagar: Positive Kashmir Monday organised a wedding ceremony of nine couples of various districts.

A statement of Positive Kashmir issued here said that the ceremonies were attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole; Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad; ADGP J&K Police S D Singh.

Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat said that the event was a massive success.