‘Positivity rate in Ganderbal below 1%’

Ganderbal: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, KrittikaJyotsna Wednesday said that the overall positivity rate of Covid-19 had witnessed a massive decline in the district and at present the positivity rate was just 0.79 percent.
Addressing a news conference here, she said that this week about 13,000 tests were done and overall positivity rate had come down to 0.79 percent down from 1.5 percent last week.
She said that last week 7000 tests were conducted at Covid Care Centres and only 11 persons were tested positive who were sent to home isolation and all of them were stable.
Regarding the active positive cases, the DC said that currently 176 cases were active in the district while 41 containment zones were still notified in the district and 59 percent active case were from these zones.
She said that positive indicators with regard to pandemic were improving every passing day which was an encouraging trend for all.
To further improve positive indicators, she appealed people of the district to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour besides wear face masks, avoid unnecessary gathering in markets and other public places.
Elaborating on the ongoing vaccination drive for 18-44 years of age group, she complimented the medical teams associated with vaccination for carrying educative and positive campaign in last few days for clearing doubts among masses regarding the vaccine.
She appealed the people to visit nearest vaccination centres and get vaccinated in the shortest possible time which was the only defensive mechanism against the deadly coronavirus.