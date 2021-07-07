‘Positivity rate in Ganderbal below 1%’

Ganderbal: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, KrittikaJyotsna Wednesday said that the overall positivity rate of Covid-19 had witnessed a massive decline in the district and at present the positivity rate was just 0.79 percent.

Addressing a news conference here, she said that this week about 13,000 tests were done and overall positivity rate had come down to 0.79 percent down from 1.5 percent last week.

She said that last week 7000 tests were conducted at Covid Care Centres and only 11 persons were tested positive who were sent to home isolation and all of them were stable.