Power curtailment hours to be reduced once weather improves: KPDCL

Srinagar: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Saturday said that the winter power schedule has been changed as the curtailment hours have been reduced across Kashmir.

Talking to the news agency KNO, Chief Engineer , KPDCL, Javed Yousuf Dar, said that the curtailment hours have been reduced everywhere across the Valley and in metered areas, the consumers are facing just one hour power cut in a day.

He said that as the weather condition improves, the curtailment hours will be reduced further in Kashmir areas.