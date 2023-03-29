Power Grid Corp organise workshop on Waste Management

Srinagar: With an aim to create awareness about dry waste , wet waste and single use plastic the Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday organised a workshop for its employees at its sub station in Wagoora Budgam.
The workshop was conducted by Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, noted social activist, who has been writing and researching on waste management for the last many years.
In addition to employees of power grid, the officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also participated in the workshop.
Dr Raja Muzaffar urged upon the participants to start segregating the waste at the household level & gave practical demonstration on composting of kitchen waste.
He urged upon the Power Grid Corporation of India to adopt some villages around their stations in Wagoora and Wanpoh where the scientific waste management programme can be taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility programme (CSR).
In his welcome address Akhlaq Ameen Assistant Manager Power Grid Corporation Wagoora substation spoke about the importance of waste management and swachhta programme launched by Govt of India.
Senior General Manager Power Grid Corporation of India Arshad Hussain Khan during his address appreciated the Prime Minister's seriousness about waste management and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.
He said that such awareness programmes would continue in future as well. He thanked Dr Raja Muzaffar for giving a detailed and insightful talk on management of waste at household level.
Dr Rouf Malik who heads an NGO KOSHISH also spoke on the occasion. He said that managing waste scientifically is now a compulsion as Kashmir valley was shrinking day by day and plastic waste was choking our water bodies and drainage system thus causing more flood threats in future.