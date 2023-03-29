Power Grid Corp organise workshop on Waste Management

Srinagar: With an aim to create awareness about dry waste , wet waste and single use plastic the Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday organised a workshop for its employees at its sub station in Wagoora Budgam.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, noted social activist, who has been writing and researching on waste management for the last many years.

In addition to employees of power grid, the officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also participated in the workshop.

Dr Raja Muzaffar urged upon the participants to start segregating the waste at the household level & gave practical demonstration on composting of kitchen waste.

He urged upon the Power Grid Corporation of India to adopt some villages around their stations in Wagoora and Wanpoh where the scientific waste management programme can be taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility programme (CSR).