Power infrastructure incurs heavy damage in Pir Panchal

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall cut off almost the entire Poonch district from Jammu province with most of the roads remaining closed.

Similarly Kotranka sub division and Khawas tehsil in Rajouri district remained cut off as over one dozen vital roads became out of bounds due to accumulation of snow amid the authorities claiming to have started road restoration work on war-footing.

As per reports available so far, around eighty percent areas in Poonch district and forty percent areas in Rajouri were reeling under darkness as a number of power receiving stations were lying closed due to faults in transmission lines and breakage of poles.