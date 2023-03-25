Power scenario in Ganderbal reviewed

Ganderbal: In view of ongoing Holy Month of Ramadan, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired a meeting of PDD to review the power supply scenario in Ganderbal district.
At the outset, The DC sought details from the officials regarding power supply scenarios in the district. Executive Engineer PDD presented a detailed action plan regarding the arrangements being put in place to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in the district during the ongoing holy month.
While giving details, the Executive Engineer said that power cuts are caused due to overloading of several receiving stations especially during peak hours saying that field and technical staff is making all efforts to distribute the load equally to avoid overloading and continuous power supply is provided to the consumers.
The DC directed the Executive Engineer PDD to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during the month, particularly Sehri and Iftari times in all areas of the district.
While interacting with the officials, the DC maintained that district administration is committed to provide round the clock power supply to the consumers and directed the Executive Engineer to ensure unscheduled power cuts are avoided.
He also stressed them to take prompt measures to ensure the time-bound redressal of the genuine concerns regarding power supply so that people may not suffer.
Meanwhile, the DC appealed to the people to make judicious use of electricity during the peak hours of Sehri and Iftar times to avoid overloading of receiving stations which is the main cause of power disruption.