Power scenario in Ganderbal reviewed

Ganderbal: In view of ongoing Holy Month of Ramadan, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired a meeting of PDD to review the power supply scenario in Ganderbal district.

At the outset, The DC sought details from the officials regarding power supply scenarios in the district. Executive Engineer PDD presented a detailed action plan regarding the arrangements being put in place to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in the district during the ongoing holy month.

While giving details, the Executive Engineer said that power cuts are caused due to overloading of several receiving stations especially during peak hours saying that field and technical staff is making all efforts to distribute the load equally to avoid overloading and continuous power supply is provided to the consumers.