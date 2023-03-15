Power shutdown

Srinagar: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, in order to upgradation of conductors, Installation of protection equipment and painting of poles at Receiving Station Waterhall the power supply shall remain affected on March 17 and March 20 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Receiving Station Branwar shall remain affected on March 16 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Receiving Stations Beerwa Arizal, Khag and SIDCO shall remain affected on March 18 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.