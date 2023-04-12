Power shutdown

Srinagar: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, to carry out installation of NIFPS for 50 MVA transformer at 120 MVA, 132/33 KV Arampora the power supply shall remain affected to Grid Sub Station Arampora on April 15 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, in order to carry out stabilisation of 33 KV Handwara old line the power supply to Receiving Stations Zachaldara, Audoora, Pohrupeth and Chanmulla shall remain affected on April 15 and 17 from 9 am to 3 pm. Receiving Stations Handwara, Chogal, Noorkha, Bandi, Mohra and Salamabad the power supply shall remain affected on April 15 from 9 am to 3 pm.