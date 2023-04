Srinagar: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to Receiving Stations Brein, Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan shall remain affected due to facilitate repair works and remodelling in HT/LT lines on April 19 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, in order to facilitate augmentation works in 33/11 KV Pinjura receiving station, the power supply to receiving stations Aathama, Pinjura and Chowdhary Ghund shall remain affected on April 19 from 10 am to 3 pm.