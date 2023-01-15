Pregnant woman, minor patient airlifted from Tanghdar to Kupwara

Kupwara: District administration Kupwara with the assistance of Army Sunday airlifted a pregnant woman and a minor patient from Karnah to Kupwara.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnah Dr Gulzar Ahmad Rather told Greater Kashmir that a pregnant woman was admitted on Saturday in SDH Karnah. However she developed serious complications and doctors suggested to airlift her for advanced treatment.

“Due to foggy weather conditions across Sadhna Top, the chopper could not land in Karnah following which Deputy Commissioner Kupwara took up the matter with armed forces who later provided their own chopper. The chopper landed in Karnah at 9:30 am following which the pregnant woman and a minor were evacuated to Kupwara,” SDM said.