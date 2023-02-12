Pregnant woman remains stuck in Gurez for failure of authorities to airlift her for treatment

Bandipora: A pregnant woman from the snowbound area of Gurez in north Kashmir awaits being airlifted as her family stated she developed complications in her third month of pregnancy.

The family alleged they have been waiting for a month so that she could be airlifted to the district headquarters.

The family made a fresh appeal recently as weather improved and helicopters were able to land in Dawar.

There are some important medical tests not available in Gurez.

The Tuali region further uphill from the centrally located Dawar Tehsil in Gurez has been inaccessible since snowfall, and no chopper has landed in the valley to lift the patient or others with different exigencies.