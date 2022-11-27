Preparation of Draft Master Plan-2032 reviewed at Shopian

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, S K Vaishya today reviewed the Draft Master Plan for Shopian-2032 in a meeting of officers at Mini Secretariat, here.
At the outset of the meeting, a team of officers from Town Planning Organization Kashmir involved in preparation of the Draft Master Plan Shopian-2032 made a power point presentation detailing the project besides putting forth all areas of concern before the meeting.
Issues related to permissibility for Infrastructure Development, provision of public amenities, specified spaces for markets for street vendors, parking, transport management and heritage, among others were discussed.
Discussions on suggestions and objections put forth by different quarters in this regard were also held to ensure sustainable urbanisation processes and activities.
The DC said that Shopian Master Plan is a comprehensive document that addresses all developmental needs of the town, besides catering to every section of society.
While deliberating on the master plan policy framework, the DC passed directions to the concerned for early finalization of objections and suggestions within two weeks in order to complete its preparation within the shortest possible time.
He said that the implementation of the master plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Shopian, including the various departments, service providers, land-owning agencies, regulators and local bodies.
The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces.
Among others, the meeting was attended by President MC Shopian, Chief Town Planner, Joint Director Planning, Tehsildar, Executive Officer MC Shopian, Assistant Town Planner, Secretary MC, representative from Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir and councillors.