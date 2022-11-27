Preparation of Draft Master Plan-2032 reviewed at Shopian

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, S K Vaishya today reviewed the Draft Master Plan for Shopian-2032 in a meeting of officers at Mini Secretariat, here.

At the outset of the meeting, a team of officers from Town Planning Organization Kashmir involved in preparation of the Draft Master Plan Shopian-2032 made a power point presentation detailing the project besides putting forth all areas of concern before the meeting.

Issues related to permissibility for Infrastructure Development, provision of public amenities, specified spaces for markets for street vendors, parking, transport management and heritage, among others were discussed.