Preparations for smooth conduct of Special Summary Revision reviewed in Pulwama

Pulwama: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls-2023 in Jammu and Kashmir, a review meeting of District Election Authority was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, who is also District Election Officer (DEO) here on Wednesday in the DC Office Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora, Zaffar Ahmad Shawl, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Pulwama Aijaz Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner Development Pulwama, Deputy District Election Officer, all Electoral Registration Officers(EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers(AEROs), Election Naib Tehsildar Pulwama, other concerned were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the DEO took a detailed review of the action plan for smooth and successful conduct of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls-2023 to register all eligible electorates in all 04 Assembly segments of the Pulwama District.