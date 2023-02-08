Preparations regarding celebrations of Mehraj-ul-Alam, Maha Shivratri festivals reviewed

At the outset, the DC directed District police to ensure proper security at both the places i.e Peth Makhama , Charar-i-sharief and Migrant colony sheikh pora Budgam during the celebrations of both the festivals.

Further, He directed KPDCL Budgam for illumination of prominent religious places of both communities, besides , interrupted power supply and ensuring functioning of street lights at all places.

He instructed EOs of concerned Municipal Committees to carry out special cleanliness drives and initiate proactive measures for dumping of garbage and other waste and maintain proper sanitation in all areas.