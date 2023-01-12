Preparatory measures for setting up of medical care facilities for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Further, directions were issued to initiate the process for procurement of machinery equipments, drug and consumables with the stakeholder departments and demand be placed to the JKMSCL well in advance.

While appreciating the roles of SKIMS in providing territory care medical facilities during Annual yatra, Director, SKIMS was asked to create a dedicated hub of 24x7 Super Specialist tele-consultation through e-Sanjeevani at SKIMS, Srinagar, in addition to the already existing facilities in consultation with MD, NHM and Director, Health Services, Kashmir.

Directions were also issued to carefully requisition demand for drug and consumables to the concerned department in a rational manner. Assessment for manpower should be carefully done keeping in view the duration of yatra. Addl CEO, SASB was directed to ensure that appropriate accommodation are provided to the medical staff during their duties. Further gap analysis should be conducted for involvement of NGOs during the Yatra.

Both the Directorates were asked to provide necessary trainings to the medical staff in handling emergency medical care and use of latest technological interventions such as “tele-Consultation”. Officers concerned in Health and medical Education Department were asked to take up with concerned ministries for necessary support and handholding.

The meeting was attended by Director, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Director Health Services Kashmir, Joint Director Planning H&ME among other officers of H&ME Department.