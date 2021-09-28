Preparatory schools operate without regulations across Kashmir

Srinagar: Over the years, Kashmir has witnessed a mushroom growth of preparatory schools which are yet to be regulated by the competent authorities.

No regulations have been framed by the School Education Department to regulate the functioning of these toddler schools.

With no regulation from the competent authorities, no protocols are maintained for establishment of schools for toddlers.

Though some of the proprietors have setup specially-designed buildings to run the pre-school facility for the kids, the majority of playschools are operating in two to three rooms of residential houses.