Preparedness for re-opening of schools, colleges reviewed in Budgam
Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today reviewed the preparedness for re- opening of schools and colleges for next academic session and called for strict adherence to Covid-19 related SOPs at educational institutions across the district.
The DC said this, while chairing a meeting of college and school heads to take review of preparation at Conference Hall Budgam.
At the outset, the DC said that while as the covid positive cases are on decline and chances are that all educational institutions shall be re-opened for holding in person classes after a gap of two years, need of the hour is to ensure all staff and students adopt proper Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB), at all institutions, to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Stressing on 100 percent vaccination of staff members and students, the DC instructed concerned to designate one staff member as Nodal Officer for strict covid management at schools and colleges.
He instructed that heads of all education institutions shall ensure that staff as well as students wear face masks as mandatory, avoid physical contact and maintain proper social distancing in class rooms, morning assemblies, in buses also besides ensuring hand hygiene is maintained.
Mirza emphasised on cleanliness, sanitation and fumigation of education institutions before their re-opening and instructed concerned to ensure permission of students to enter schools after their thermal temperature check- up besides ensuring isolation and testing of students if found sick.
The DC instructed concerned to conduct sensitisation and awareness on CAB among students and ensure all left out students are vaccinated.
He said that all laid down guidelines shall be followed in letter and spirit otherwise action shall be taken against the offenders for any violations.
The DC further directed that besides conducting academic sessions in a cordial and peaceful environment; ensure students are involved in co- curricular and other constructive activities throughout the next session.