Preparedness for snow clearance reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam Viqar Ahmed Giri today visited Mechanical Field Sub-Division Chawalgam to take stock of the preparedness of the Department for snow Clearance operations.

During his visit, ADC was briefed by AEE that the department is fully ready to tackle any challenge of snow clearance in the district.

AEE also briefed the ADC that the Mechanical Field Sub-Division Kulgam is entrusted to clear 553.94 KMs of 156 roads from snow in the district, out of which 376.67 Kilometres fall under priority 1st while 177.25 Kilometres are cleared under priority 2nd.