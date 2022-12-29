Preparedness for snow clearance reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam Viqar Ahmed Giri today visited Mechanical Field Sub-Division Chawalgam to take stock of the preparedness of the Department for snow Clearance operations.
During his visit, ADC was briefed by AEE that the department is fully ready to tackle any challenge of snow clearance in the district.
AEE also briefed the ADC that the Mechanical Field Sub-Division Kulgam is entrusted to clear 553.94 KMs of 156 roads from snow in the district, out of which 376.67 Kilometres fall under priority 1st while 177.25 Kilometres are cleared under priority 2nd.
Further, he also added that for effective snow clearance the Mechanical Field Sub-Division has established three snow clearance Control rooms one each at Chawalgam Kulgam, Bathipora D.H Pora and Devsar.
Meanwhile, ADC also reviewed availability of machinery and manpower during which he was intimated that the department is equipped with a fleet of 21 snow clearance machines comprising of seven Variable Blade Snow Ploughs, ten Fixed Blade Snow Cats, two Specialized Snow Cutters/Blowers and two Loaders besides adequate manpower.
The ADC instructed the concerned to keep men and machinery in standby position to ensure snow clearance from roads at real time.
Later, ADC also visited the District Treasury and took stock of its functioning.