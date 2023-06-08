PRESERVING EXCELLENCE | Organically grown Kashmir walnuts aim for GI tag amidst escalating imports

Srinagar: With mounting challenges from rising imports of walnuts, the walnut producers in Kashmir flanked by J&K Government have moved the machinery to secure a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for Kashmir walnuts: recognising their distinct quality, origin and farming method. A GI Tag may help not only to protect the unique identity of Kashmir walnuts but also endeavors to fortify the economic prospects of local farmers.

This week, the Agriculture Production Department, Government of J&K will officially submit the application to GI Registry Chennai for GI tagging of Kashmir walnuts. Kashmir Apple Growers Association, Baramulla Kashmir has sought the tag for walnuts produced in the region. Applications for GI tagging of 17 more agri-products are also being forwarded to the granting agency. Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government (Agriculture Production Department) Atal Dulloo said that a GI tag for Kashmir walnuts will offer legal protection against unauthorized use of the "Kashmir walnut" name. “It will prevent the misuse or misrepresentation of the product, ensuring that only walnuts produced in the designated geographical area can be labeled and marketed as Kashmir walnuts, safeguarding the identity of this produce in domestic and international markets” he said.