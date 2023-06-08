PRESERVING EXCELLENCE | Organically grown Kashmir walnuts aim for GI tag amidst escalating imports

Srinagar: With mounting challenges from rising imports of walnuts, the walnut producers in Kashmir flanked by J&K Government have moved the machinery to secure a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for Kashmir walnuts: recognising their distinct quality, origin and farming method. A GI Tag may help not only to protect the unique identity of Kashmir walnuts but also endeavors to fortify the economic prospects of local farmers.
This week, the Agriculture Production Department, Government of J&K will officially submit the application to GI Registry Chennai for GI tagging of Kashmir walnuts. Kashmir Apple Growers Association, Baramulla Kashmir has sought the tag for walnuts produced in the region. Applications for GI tagging of 17 more agri-products are also being forwarded to the granting agency. Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government (Agriculture Production Department) Atal Dulloo said that a GI tag for Kashmir walnuts will offer legal protection against unauthorized use of the "Kashmir walnut" name. “It will prevent the misuse or misrepresentation of the product, ensuring that only walnuts produced in the designated geographical area can be labeled and marketed as Kashmir walnuts, safeguarding the identity of this produce in domestic and international markets” he said.
In the past, GI tags have given products a distinct brand identity, the farmers now hoping that the consumers will easily identify and differentiate authentic Kashmir walnuts from other varieties, ensuring trust and quality assurance. For ages, Kashmir walnuts have been considered celebrated for their distinctive flavor and taste and are cultivated using traditional farming methods: organic and low-input practices.
Walnuts produced in Jammu and Kashmir account for over 90 percent of walnut production in India, the popular varieties being popular varieties include Lake English, Drainovsky, Opex Caulchry, according to the Global Agricultural Information Network. Locally, the varieties are known as Wonth, Kagazi and Burzul. The September 2022 report of GAIN around 36000 MT of walnuts are imported annually in India, mostly from north and south American countries. The imports of walnuts have been predicted to increase due to “demand growth, favorable domestic prices, and a predicted drop in domestic production”. As per official figures, in 2022, J&K produced 2.8 lakh tonnes of walnuts.
The favourable climatic conditions, including the cool temperate climate and fertile soil in the Kashmir Valley, create an ideal environment for walnut cultivation. However, many factors together are creating a scenario of uncertainty for walnut farmers in Kashmir. Shabir Hussain, who owns a walnut farm in Handwara feels the walnuts shells and kernel do not fetch the same price as they used a decade back. He blames the drop in prices on the imported walnuts. “People are preferring cheaper variants from abroad. Kashmir walnuts, which are organic, need to be marketed better,” he said. He and his sons have been mulling to turn a part of their farm into an apple orchard. “Apples have a better market rate,” he said.
However, Sheraz Hafiz, a dry fruit business man based in Anantnag feels that the demand for walnuts in India much exceeds the production from Kashmir. “There is no dearth of demand but the imported walnuts are sometimes under-invoiced and that creates a price disparity, which may in turn affect Kashmiri walnuts,” he said. Hafiz still argues that Kashmir walnuts continue to “sell well” but agreed on the importance of preservation of their uniqueness.