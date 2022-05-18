President, VP of MC Bandipora face no confidence motion

Bandipora: The president and Vice President of Municipal Council Bandipora (MCB) are facing a no-confidence motion from nine elected councilors here in the north Kashmir district.

As per the notice from the Executive officer MCB, accessed by the Greater Kashmir, the meeting has been called after three days followed by the floor test on 21 May at 11:AM.

As per the notice, issued on Tuesday, nine elected councilors have introduced the motion against President & Vice-President, Municipal Council Bandipora on 9 May before the office of Executive Engineer. On the same day, the office also received an intention of no confidence motion addressed to Deputy Commissioner Bandipora.