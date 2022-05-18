President, VP of MC Bandipora face no confidence motion

Bandipora: The president and Vice President of Municipal Council Bandipora (MCB) are facing a no-confidence motion from nine elected councilors here in the north Kashmir district.
As per the notice from the Executive officer MCB, accessed by the Greater Kashmir, the meeting has been called after three days followed by the floor test on 21 May at 11:AM.
As per the notice, issued on Tuesday, nine elected councilors have introduced the motion against President & Vice-President, Municipal Council Bandipora on 9 May before the office of Executive Engineer. On the same day, the office also received an intention of no confidence motion addressed to Deputy Commissioner Bandipora.
Citing Sub Section (1) of Section 27 read with S.O.150 Dated: 27-04-2021 of The Jammu & Kashmir Municipality ( Procedure and Conduct of Business ) Bye-Laws, 2021, President Municipal Council Bandipora has to convene a Special Meeting within seven days from the receipt of requisition from the elected councilors, the notice reads.
The document suggested, "the President Municipal Council Bandipora has rejected the intention of No Confidence Motion significantly owing to the reason as cited that no specific reasons, valid allegations have been leveled against the President and Vice - President".
However, "the undersigned after perusal of the Intention of No Confidence Motion, letter Dated- 09-05-2022, the line is reproduced as under, "In the meeting, the Performance and role of the President MC Bandipora have been reviewed, that is not satisfying," the notice further reads.
Keeping this in view "the undersigned has acknowledged the reasons for moving intention Of No - Confidence & hence admitted intention of No-Confidence," the notice reads.
"Whereas, the situation as of now demands implementation of Sub Section (3) of Section 27 ( chapter V ) Procedure for Conducting No Confidence Motion of The Jammu & against President Or Vice - President, under S.O.150 Dated: 27-04- 2021 Kashmir Municipality (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Bye-Laws, 2021, the special meeting on the Subject is to be called by the undersigned within three days thereafter," the notice added.
"Given the above, a special meeting of all the Elected Councilors to Conduct the floor test is Convened On 21-05-2022 at 11.00 AM in Case Of President, and at 11.30 AM on the same day in case of Vice - President, scheduled for to be held at TownHall Bandipora," it said.
Insiders suggest that the council is eying to elect a candidate form BJP for the post of the president. If successful, "it will be the first municipality in Kashmir to have the BJP president.”
It will be the third floor test since 2019. Earlier in 2019 no confidence motion was introduced against the incumbent president, Khursheed Ahamd Ganai and was replaced by Basharat Ahamd Najjar. Najjar resigned in April 2021 following a no confidence motion and was again replaced by Ganai.
Executive Engineer, MCB Bandipora confirmed to Greater Kashmir that "notice has been issued and that floor test will be held on Saturday."