Presidents of MC Baramulla, Sopore call on LG

Meanwhile, Musarat Kar also submitted a memorandum of issues and demands of Sopore including the Deep Drainage Project for Sopore, the establishment of the Mini Secretariat, upgradation of Sub District Hospital Sopore, and the development of Sopore New Bus Adda at Model Town, besides other public issues.

The LG gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands and assured of appropriate action regarding all genuine issues presented by the public representatives on merit.

The LG impressed the public representatives from Baramulla to continue their endeavours for the development of their constituencies and the welfare of the people.

Later, Smita Bhagat, Head of Government and Institutional Business and e-Commerce, HDFC Bank also called on the LG.

Bhagat apprised the LG about the efforts and initiatives of the bank for financial inclusion and business development.

She informed about enrolling 1000 Village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) as HDFC banking facilitators with the Common Service Centres (CSCs) for extending banking products and services to the common masses and 20 new Branches to be opened by the HDFC Bank.