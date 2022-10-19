Presidents of MC Baramulla, Sopore call on LG

Srinagar: President of Municipal Council Sopore Musarat Kar and President of Municipal Council Baramulla Touseef Raina called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Presidents of the municipal councils during their interaction with the LG discussed an array of developmental issues of their respective constituencies.
Raina apprised the LG about the major demands of Baramulla town including the establishment of multi-level car parking in municipal limits, Football Academy Rangwar, new mini-secretariat, beautification of Jehlum, streetlights for the town, besides macadamisation of roads, inner lanes, proper drainage system, Deep Drainage Project for Baramulla, Delimitation of MC Limits, Decongestion of Old Town, and industrial area.
Meanwhile, Musarat Kar also submitted a memorandum of issues and demands of Sopore including the Deep Drainage Project for Sopore, the establishment of the Mini Secretariat, upgradation of Sub District Hospital Sopore, and the development of Sopore New Bus Adda at Model Town, besides other public issues.
The LG gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands and assured of appropriate action regarding all genuine issues presented by the public representatives on merit.
The LG impressed the public representatives from Baramulla to continue their endeavours for the development of their constituencies and the welfare of the people.
Later, Smita Bhagat, Head of Government and Institutional Business and e-Commerce, HDFC Bank also called on the LG.
Bhagat apprised the LG about the efforts and initiatives of the bank for financial inclusion and business development.
She informed about enrolling 1000 Village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) as HDFC banking facilitators with the Common Service Centres (CSCs) for extending banking products and services to the common masses and 20 new Branches to be opened by the HDFC Bank.