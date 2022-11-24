Prevention of man-animal conflicts | Wildlife Deptt asks orchardists to use pits for rotten apples

Baramulla: The Wildlife Protection Department has asked orchardists across north Kashmir to ensure that rotten apples are dumped in a pit instead of leaving it scattered in orchards or in the premises of a storage place.

While issuing an advisory in connection with the frequent spotting of black bears, especially across north Kashmir, the department has asked fruit growers to store wasted apples in pits as the scattered apple fruit smell attracts black bears.

“The black bear has a tremendous sense of smell and it uses its smell power to locate food. As such if rotten apples are scattered anywhere it has the potential to attract black bears. Therefore, apple growers are advised to use pits for dumping the rotten apple,” reads the advisory.