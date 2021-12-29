Preventive detention can’t be used to detain person in perpetual custody: High Court

“It is important to mention here that detaining authority may get inputs from different agencies, including the Superintendent of Police concerned, but the responsibility to formulate grounds of detention exclusively rests with detaining authority,” the court said.

The court pointed out that it was the detaining authority that had to go through reports and other inputs received by them from the concerned Police and other agencies and on such perusal arrive at a subjective satisfaction that a person was to be placed under preventive detention.

“It is, therefore, for detaining authority to formulate grounds of detention and satisfy itself that grounds of detention so formulated warrant passing of the order of preventive detention,” the court said.

However, the court pointed out that in the instant case it was evident from the order of detention that grounds of detention had not been prepared by the detaining authority and resultantly the order was vitiated.