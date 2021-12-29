PRI members, locals stage protest in Gurez

Bandipora: The members of Panchayat Raj institutions (PRIs), DDCs, and BDCs along with the locals, activists, and traders protested in Gurez on Wednesday against issues and challenges they are forced to face every day.
With the winter season cutting the valleys' road connectivity with the mainland, the locals said that they are left in the lurch to face immense issues related to education, healthcare, and other basic facilities.
The locals said that despite detachment orders, doctors were refusing to attend duties in Gurez and several requests to the higher-ups were bearing no fruit.