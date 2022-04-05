Prices of essential commodities go through the roof in Bandipora

Bandipora: The prices of essential commodities have risen shapely in Bandipora with the onset of Ramadhan.

Lack of adherence to the fixed-rate list from the FCS&CA department has shot up the prices, locals said.

The prices of essential commodities as well as fruits and vegetables have skyrocketed since the holy month of Ramadan began.

Local residents said that the authorities have left them at the mercy of profiteers.