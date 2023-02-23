Prices of essential commodities rising: Arif Laigroo

Srinagar: EX PDP Youth Secretary and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo has expressed concern over the rising of the prices of essential commodities in Kashmir.
In a statement he said that authorities are not taking any action to stop that. “There is no control on the prices and buyers are being compelled,” Laigaroo said adding that he received many calls on Thursday from of people complaining that besides vegetables the prices of chicken, and fish have also been increased.
PDP leader said that rates of vegetables have been doubled by sellers. “It is quite disgrace that the authorities have failed so far to control the price of essential commodities,” he said and demanded immediate end price hike.
He added that the retailers are not the only cause for the overpricing, but the wholesalers are the equal shareholders in the sky touching rates. He said that lockdown or no lockdown, consumers are always fleeced by retailers.
He said local bread makers and other retailers have increased the prices on their own whims and wishes with market checking squads seen invisible in the markets.