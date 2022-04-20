Primary schools with zero enrollment have ‘idle staff’

Srinagar: Several Government Primary Schools in Srinagar have zero enrollment of students but have staff enjoying idleness for years together.

The functioning of these schools deflates the government claims of streamlining the lopsided Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools and merging of such institutions having zero or meager enrollment of the students.

An official said the Government Primary School (PS) Watalpora situated at Rawalpora Wanbal is housed in a government-owned building for a long time.