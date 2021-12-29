Principal Chief Conservator, other officials visit Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Dr Mohit Gera (IFS), Principal Chief Conservator and Head of Forest Forces (PCCF & HFF) with Conservator of Forests, Irfan Shah (IFS), DFO Sind r Owais Farooq, Research Officer (JKFRI) Tariq and other officials from forest department, government of Jammu and Kashmir visited the Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K .
According to a press note by Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Senior Scientist , Head SBS and Publicity Secretary, the visit was to develop collaboration of forest department with Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K. The interaction meeting conveyed between forest officials and Faculty started with the welcome address by Dr Akhlaq Wani Associate Professor followed by a detailed presentation on Academic and Research achievements of the faculty vis a vis a way forward by Prof Tariq H Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry. Prof Masoodi said that the faculty is now excelling in teaching, research and extension that has been endorsed at national level. Dr Masoodi apprised the chief guest that the faculty is already working on many researchable issues which are both basic and applied in nature. He further said that some projects have been submitted to funding agencies which will give a better understanding regarding sustainable development of forests.
Dr Mohit Gera, thanked the dean and scientists for their overwhelming response for this interaction.
He further said that the scientific interventions are important to solve some the burning issues which are being faced by the forest department.
Dr Gera advised scientists of the faculty to start work on energy plantations, Fertigation of conifers for production of QPM, demand of wood for various purposes in Kashmir valley, cultivation of muti-purpose tree species, value chain analysis of morchella and other NTFPs and clonal forestry.