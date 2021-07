Anantnag: Principal Medical College AnantnagDr Tariq Qureshi has received best paper award at All India ophthalmology conference for the year 2020- 21.

According to a statement issued here, the award titled as Rakesh Sharma memorial award is presented yearly on competitive basis. Dr Tariq a renowned ophthalmologist has not only has received state award for 2016 -17 but multiple national awards and international awards as well. He was recently appointed as Principal GMC Anantnag.