Principal Secretary reviews JSD’s drinking water, irrigation schemes

Kupwara: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Ashok Kumar Parmar, on Sunday visited border district Kupwara to review implementation of various drinking water and irrigation schemes in the district by Jal Shakti Department (JSD).
Principal Secretary convened a joint meeting of concerned Engineers and representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions including Chairman and Vice Chairman of District Development Council, Irfan Sultan Panditpori and Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir respectively, DDC members, BDC Chairpersons and others.
Principal Secretary, while taking a detailed review of all ongoing projects of the department, directed the concerned engineers to accelerate the pace of progress so that targets fixed are achieved within the stipulated timeframe. He also directed them to maintain all quality parameters while executing these vital works of public importance.
Regarding shortage of staff, Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers to submit details of existing staff strength and staff requirement as well so that the issue is sorted out.
Principal Secretary said that Kupwara being hilly area demands special attention in respect of its development needs and other requirements.
DDC Chairman apprised the Principal Secretary of various challenges being faced by the people due to scarcity of drinking and irrigation water across the district. He urged upon him to issue necessary instructions to the concerned officers regarding this grave concern of locals here so that they get adequate supply of water for drinking and irrigation purpose as well.
Vice Chairman DDC briefed about the developmental profile of the district and the water supply scenario in his territorial constituency.