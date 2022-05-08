Principal Secretary reviews JSD’s drinking water, irrigation schemes

Principal Secretary said that Kupwara being hilly area demands special attention in respect of its development needs and other requirements.

DDC Chairman apprised the Principal Secretary of various challenges being faced by the people due to scarcity of drinking and irrigation water across the district. He urged upon him to issue necessary instructions to the concerned officers regarding this grave concern of locals here so that they get adequate supply of water for drinking and irrigation purpose as well.

Vice Chairman DDC briefed about the developmental profile of the district and the water supply scenario in his territorial constituency.