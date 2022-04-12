Principal Secy I&FC reviews progress on ongoing projects

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and Mining, Ashok Kumar Parmar today reviewed the progress on several ongoing developmental projects of I&FC department across Kashmir division during a meeting held a Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by DDC Chairman, Srinagar Aftab Malik; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P.K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan; Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir, Superintending Engineers of various divisions, senior officers of I&FC department, DDC members of Budgam and Srinagar districts and other officials of several line departments.
Speaking during the meeting, the Principal Secretary impressed upon the officers to expedite the pace of work on all ongoing projects and asked them for timely submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) of all completed works. He also directed the officers to take necessary steps in consonance with other departments for timely completion of ongoing projects.
The Principal Secretary stressed on the officers to maintain quality of works at all construction sites besides all the guidelines of CVC and GFR should be adhered to while carrying out tendering of works
While reviewing the measures for flood management, the Principal Secretary directed the officers that to avoid any last minute rush at the time of any exigency, the department should prepare a long term and short term plan for proper flood management .