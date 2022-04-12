Principal Secy I&FC reviews progress on ongoing projects

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and Mining, Ashok Kumar Parmar today reviewed the progress on several ongoing developmental projects of I&FC department across Kashmir division during a meeting held a Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairman, Srinagar Aftab Malik; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P.K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan; Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir, Superintending Engineers of various divisions, senior officers of I&FC department, DDC members of Budgam and Srinagar districts and other officials of several line departments.