Principal Secy to LG reviews restoration of power, roads, water supply in Kashmir

While assessing the post snowfall scenario in the Valley through virtual mode, the Principal Secretary took stock of the measures undertaken for restoration of Power supply and transmission lines in each district of the Valley.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir informed the chair regarding the progress in restoration of Power Supply in the Valley. He said that power supply will be restored by evening in most of the areas barring some parts of Kulgam for which alternative from Anantnag is being explored.

Regarding snow clearance, the Div Com informed that MED has cleared 100 percent roads under Priority Phase-I, while under Phase-II, all the roads will be cleared by today evening. Besides, PWD had cleared the snow from 75 percent of roads by 11 AM, while rest will be cleared by evening.