Priority to prepare young officers for emerging policing: DIG Haseeb

Rajouri: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Rajouri-Poonch Range, Muhammad Haseeb Mughal Wednesday said that the priority of the department was to prepare young officers for emerging policing.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that with a vision of preparing young Police officers for emerging policing challenges, an introductory meeting with the probationary sub-inspectors undergoing their probation in Rajouri was held in Rajouri.
It said that the meeting presided over by DIG Police Rajouri-Poonch Range was attended by SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam, Additional SP Vivek Shekhar Sharma, DySP Headquarters Vinod Sharma, DySP DAR Parupkar Singh, and Staff Officer to DIG DySP Parvez Alam.
The statement said that after a brief introduction of 28 young probationary SIs, a detailed plan of action was presented by DIG Mughal.
It said that the officers were apprised of the emerging challenges for Policing in the border district of Rajouri.
The statement said that starting from the border infiltration to the smuggling of drugs, they were briefed about the modus operandi of such anti-national activities and elements.