Priority to prepare young officers for emerging policing: DIG Haseeb

Rajouri: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Rajouri-Poonch Range, Muhammad Haseeb Mughal Wednesday said that the priority of the department was to prepare young officers for emerging policing.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that with a vision of preparing young Police officers for emerging policing challenges, an introductory meeting with the probationary sub-inspectors undergoing their probation in Rajouri was held in Rajouri.