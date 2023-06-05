‘Priortise preserving environment for future generations’

Pahalgam: Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq today launched a series of activities to commemorate World Environment Day at the renowned tourist destination of Pahalgam.

On the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir initiated a tree plantation drive, wherein numerous saplings were planted at various locations within the tourist resort. This symbolic gesture symbolises the dedication of the department towards the preservation of Nature and sustainable tourism.

Furthermore, a comprehensive sanitation drive was undertaken in and around the Pahalgam vicinity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the region.

Director Tourism Kashmir supervised the efforts, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for locals and visitors alike.

In conjunction with these activities, a productive meeting was held with various stakeholders. During the meeting, Director Tourism Kashmir emphasized the critical role of environmental conservation in sustaining all forms of life on Earth. He encouraged the stakeholders to prioritize and actively contribute to preserving the environment for future generations.