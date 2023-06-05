‘Priortise preserving environment for future generations’

Pahalgam: Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq today launched a series of activities to commemorate World Environment Day at the renowned tourist destination of Pahalgam.
On the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir initiated a tree plantation drive, wherein numerous saplings were planted at various locations within the tourist resort. This symbolic gesture symbolises the dedication of the department towards the preservation of Nature and sustainable tourism.
Furthermore, a comprehensive sanitation drive was undertaken in and around the Pahalgam vicinity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the region.
Director Tourism Kashmir supervised the efforts, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for locals and visitors alike.
In conjunction with these activities, a productive meeting was held with various stakeholders. During the meeting, Director Tourism Kashmir emphasized the critical role of environmental conservation in sustaining all forms of life on Earth. He encouraged the stakeholders to prioritize and actively contribute to preserving the environment for future generations.
He added that as a responsible tourism authority, the Department of Tourism Kashmir continuously endeavours to create awareness about the significance of environmental preservation and encourages both locals and tourists to engage in eco-friendly practices.
Meanwhile, various activities were organized across Kashmir to mark this occasion. These initiatives encompassed a wide range of measures aimed at promoting environmental awareness, cleanliness, and the overall well-being of the region.
Among the highlights was the Gulmarg Cycle Rally, a collective endeavour to raise awareness about sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. Participants cycled through the breathtaking landscape, showcasing the tourism industry’s commitment to eco-friendly alternatives.
To emphasise cleanliness, the department conducted cleanliness drives in prominent locations such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Kokernag, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, and Srinagar. These drives aimed to instil a sense of responsibility and encourage visitors, locals, and tourism service providers to maintain cleanliness and ensure hygienic surroundings.
Moreover, various training programs and workshops were organized to educate and empower service providers, enabling them to offer sustainable tourism experiences aligned with the region’s environmental goals.
In addition to cleanliness drives, plantation drives were carried out across the region to enhance the green cover, combat deforestation, and contribute to the ecological balance. To engage and inspire the youth, essay competitions and open-air classrooms were organized in collaboration with educational institutions, emphasising the role of education in fostering environmental consciousness.